TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 341,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,200. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $946.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

