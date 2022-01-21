TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 341,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of TRTX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,200. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $946.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
