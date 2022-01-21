TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.07.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $443.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.