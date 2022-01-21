Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Shares of TSCO opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

