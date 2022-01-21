Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get Traeger alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

COOK opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80. Traeger has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.