Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

