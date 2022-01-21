Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.70

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 407449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244,233 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

