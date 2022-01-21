Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 8451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. Equities analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

