Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

TRMR stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

