Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.66% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

