Tribe Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.00 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $359.66 million and approximately $28.00 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

