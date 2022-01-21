Trollcoin (TROLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $452,235.67 and approximately $15.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.14 or 1.00146193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00026955 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00485422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.