True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.12

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 98002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

