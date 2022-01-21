TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of TrueBlue worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 80.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5,713.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

NYSE:TBI opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.54. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.