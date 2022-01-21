Truist Financial Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $231.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.46.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $203.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $129.83 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 116.62%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

