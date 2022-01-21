Truist Financial Comments on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $19.01 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $335.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $235.75 and a one year high of $359.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.80.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

