Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.