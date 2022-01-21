Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

