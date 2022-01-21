Truist Financial Corp Purchases 578 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dynatrace by 533.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,773,000 after acquiring an additional 606,035 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

