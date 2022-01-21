Truist Financial Raises Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $134.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties stock opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Boston Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

