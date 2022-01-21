Truist Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Truist Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2026 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Shares of AVB opened at $243.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $257.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $44,524,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

