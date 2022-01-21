TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $552.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.18 million and the lowest is $549.90 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $523.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTMI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,937. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

