Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) dropped 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 107,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 791,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

