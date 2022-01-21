Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 28.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.48 and its 200-day moving average is $320.44. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.11 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.67.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

