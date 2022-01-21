Typhoon Network (TYPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $464,316.39

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $464,316.39 and $7,390.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.61 or 0.07236908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,601.92 or 0.99713624 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063119 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

