Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Tyson Foods worth $91,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 164,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

