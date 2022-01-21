Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.09

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 2507155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,093,000 after buying an additional 427,966 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.