Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.09

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 2507155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.76.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,093,000 after buying an additional 427,966 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
