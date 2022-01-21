UBS Group Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 20 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 target price on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 22.20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Clariant has a 1 year low of CHF 18.27 and a 1 year high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

