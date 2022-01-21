UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €280.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €253.29 ($287.82).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €190.72 ($216.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €181.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €192.76.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

