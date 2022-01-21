UBS Group Begins Coverage on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of OC stock opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

