UDR (NYSE:UDR) vs. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Head-To-Head Analysis

UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. UDR pays out 725.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Chimera Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

UDR has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UDR and Chimera Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.24 billion 14.12 $64.27 million $0.20 283.46 Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 3.26 $88.85 million $2.93 4.84

Chimera Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UDR. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 4.75% 1.56% 0.47% Chimera Investment 82.01% 12.02% 2.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UDR and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 4 7 0 2.64 Chimera Investment 1 2 0 0 1.67

UDR currently has a consensus price target of $60.81, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Given UDR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UDR beats Chimera Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

