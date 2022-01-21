UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of UFP Industries worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. FMR LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UFP Industries by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI opened at $81.72 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

