Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

