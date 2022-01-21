UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

