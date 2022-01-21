UniFarm Market Capitalization Tops $476,593.20 (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a total market cap of $476,593.20 and $55,270.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00066090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.62 or 0.07131952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.34 or 0.99767181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00061100 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

