Unilever Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,562 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 656% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,793 call options.

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $42,822,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.