Unilever Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,562 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 656% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,793 call options.
Shares of UL stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
