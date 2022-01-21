Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day moving average is $228.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.11.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 82.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,030,000 after buying an additional 137,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

