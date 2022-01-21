United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.85 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

