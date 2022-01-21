United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.88.

UPS opened at $202.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average is $201.44. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

