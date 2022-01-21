United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,720 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $17,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 212.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $919,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

