United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 7.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares fell 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.76. 1,330,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,685,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

X has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 709,967 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.