Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

TSE URE opened at C$1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of C$324.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.46. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.85.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 million. Research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total transaction of C$298,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$519,064.12. Also, Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$338,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,521.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 528,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,511.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.