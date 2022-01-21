US Bancorp DE Buys 1,913 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $243.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.93 and a 200 day moving average of $284.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $243.56 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.