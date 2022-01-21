US Bancorp DE Has $10.80 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 567,874 shares valued at $104,361,173. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.09 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.54, a P/E/G ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.