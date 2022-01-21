US Bancorp DE Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $322.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.75 and its 200 day moving average is $407.93. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

