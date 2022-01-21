US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV opened at $222.68 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.61 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

