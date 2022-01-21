US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $284.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.21 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.21.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

