US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,965 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,220,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,192,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

