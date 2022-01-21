US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE:USFD opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 236.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in US Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

