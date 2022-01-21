Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Shares Down 0.7%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 2,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,332,000. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,940,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,940,000. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,455,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,379,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.