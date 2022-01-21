Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $53.62

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.62, but opened at $55.67. Value Line shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 4 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.84 million and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 4.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 64.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 18.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

